The Retail Council of Canada estimates the seven-day closure of the Rideau Centre could cost the downtown Ottawa mall $19.7 million in lost revenue.

The CF Rideau Centre will remain closed until at least Feb. 6 as the "Freedom Convoy" protest continues in downtown Ottawa.

Michelle Wasylyshen with the Retail Council of Canada says retailers understand why the mall is closing, "Everybody wants employees and customers to be safe."

"We understand why they have chosen to close down. Everyone has the same goal which is the protection of employees and customers," Wasylyshen says.

"Retailers and store owners are working towards the same goal – it is concerning for everyone- retailers just want to get back to serving their customers.”

According to the council, CF Rideau Centre is the fourth busiest shopping centre in Canada, with 28.1 million annual visitors.

"COVID by its very nature is unprecedented, retailers are grappling with a lot right now, whether it is labour shortages, supply chain shortages, and all of that is unprecedented by its very nature. So, this is just one more thing to add to the mix, so this is very concerning for sure," Wasylyshen says,

The Rideau Centre has been closed since Saturday, after it was packed with maskless protesters during the first day of the truck convoy and protest in downtown Ottawa.

"CF Rideau Centre will be closed from February 2-6, 2022. Please continue to check our website for more information regarding changes to our operations," the mall says on its website.

In a statement, Cadillac Fairview says, "Out of an abundance of caution as the events in downtown Ottawa continue to progress and based on direction from Ottawa Police Services and the City of Ottawa, CF Rideau Centre will remain closed to the public for the remainder of the week. The shopping centre expects to be closed from Wednesday, February 2 to Sunday, February 6, pending any new guidance from Ottawa Police Services and the City of Ottawa."

Employees say closing the mall was the right call. Julia Adjogble is a part-time employee at Farm Boy.

"It is for my safety. If I were to work today or Friday, I would not feel safe," Adjogble said.

She says she does worry about when her next paycheque will come.

"I rely on that money for my future… it's for school. It will have an impact on my savings because I rely on that. And I genuinely like going to work, so it will be a change for me."

The pharmacy at Shoppers Drug mart in the Rideau Centre will remain open for those looking to fill prescriptions.

In a statement to CTV News, Loblaw Public Relations, the parent company says, "While the Rideau Centre remains closed, the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy continues to serve its patients by filling prescriptions and providing vaccinations, as well as providing access to our pharmacists who are trusted health care providers for the local community."

The closure is also having a major impact on neighbouring areas like the Byward Market, who rely on foot traffic from the mall.

"The Rideau Centre isn’t just about business for us, it is also our link to the transit system, the trains and the buses through the downtown core," Kalin McCluskey, Executive Director at the ByWard Market BIA, says.

McCluskey says BIAs that are affected by the convoy have come together and are communicating with city officials and police.

"We are hoping that this can be resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible. We want no loss to safety and security – absolutely not. But our businesses need to get to work, people rely on their wages, rely on their services- we need disruptions to come to an end."