Tributes to the Queen, the municipal election, and COVID-19 transmission: Five stories to watch this week
Tributes continue to pour in for the late Queen Elizabeth II, the municipal election draws ever closer, and keeping an eye on COVID-19 as school resumes.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
A period of national mourning is underway following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
Flags at all federal government buildings -- including Canada's diplomatic buildings abroad -- were lowered to half-mast on Thursday and will remain at half-mast until the day of the Queen's funeral on Sept. 19.
A book of condolences will remain at Ottawa City Hall until the day of Her Majesty’s funeral. There is also a book available to the public at Rideau Hall.
Parliament resumes briefly to mark Queen’s death
Members of Parliament will return to the House of Commons this week for a special session to honour Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign.
The House will sit Thursday to give MPs the chance to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Parliament will resume for its fall sitting Sept. 20, one day later than anticipated because of the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19 and the local commemoration at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa.
Municipal election
Municipal candidates will be campaigning this week, though it is unclear if the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will have any impact on how much campaigning municipal candidates do.
Last week, mayoral candidate Coun. Catherine McKenney made announcements on transit and cycling, prompting criticism from their opponents. McKenney vows to make transit free for riders 17 and under if elected, increase operations by 20 per cent and freeze fares. They also said they would spend $250 million, financed through green bond debt, to fast-track 25 years’ worth of cycling infrastructure in four years.
Mark Sutcliffe maintained his stance on transit, arguing that reducing or freezing fares does not solve the fundamental issue of a system he says is not functioning. He also said he would invest more in road infrastructure and strike a balance on cycling and driving in the city.
Campaign signs are now popping up around the city. They have been allowed since Friday.
City Hall
While city council is now in its “lame duck” period so close to the election, committee meetings remain ongoing.
The audit committee meets Monday to receive a report on the audit of zero-emission buses.
On Tuesday, the Ottawa Public Library Board will receive its financial report for the second quarter of 2022.
The transit commission meets Wednesday to receive updates on the Confederation Line, bus services, and Para Transpo and to receive its Q2 financials.
A Community and Protective Services meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.
COVID-19
Ottawa has been on the downslope of a COVID-19 wave that peaked in July and has been slowly declining, with a brief bump upwards in August.
The latest data from the COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show viral levels well below the peak in July, but there are early indications that the level of virus detected in the wastewater could be on the rise.
The most recent figures show a slight rising trend in the first week of September.
School students are back in class full-time with fewer mandated COVID-19 protections than any other time during the pandemic. The viral level is higher than it was at the start of the school years in 2020 and 2021. Health experts anticipate a rise in transmission in the coming weeks.
Ottawa Public Health is encouraging, but not mandating, layers of protection, including wearing masks at school and staying home when sick.
