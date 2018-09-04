

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The first degree murder trial for a former Canadian soldier charged in the death of an Ottawa man is set to begin today at the Ottawa court house.

Adam Picard is charged in the 2012 death of Fouad Nayel.

Nayel disappeared in June 2012 after he told his family he was heading to Petawawa for a few hours. His body was found in November 2012 near Calabogie.

Picard was set to go on trial in November 2016, but the first-degree murder charges were stayed when the judge ruled the case took too long to get to trial. Justice Julianne Parfett said Picard’s right to be tried within a reasonable time had been violated.

The Ontario Court of Appeal reinstated the first-degree murder charge in 2017 and Picard was re-arrested. The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear Picard’s appeal last month.