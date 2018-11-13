

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The trial for an Ottawa man accused of killing his parents is set to begin today at the Ottawa courthouse.

Cameron Rogers is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Dave Rogers and Merrill Gleddie Rogers.

The couple was found dead at their home on Apeldoorn Avenue in November, 2016.

Ottawa Police discovered the bodies after receiving a tip from Montreal Police.

Dave Rogers had worked at the Ottawa Citizen before retiring in 2010.