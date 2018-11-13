Trial set to begin for man charged in parents death
Artist's sketch of 22-year old Cameron Rogers as he appeared in court via video on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Rogers was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents Dave and Merrill Rogers .(Artist: Laurie Foster-MacLeod)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 4:30AM EST
The trial for an Ottawa man accused of killing his parents is set to begin today at the Ottawa courthouse.
Cameron Rogers is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Dave Rogers and Merrill Gleddie Rogers.
The couple was found dead at their home on Apeldoorn Avenue in November, 2016.
Ottawa Police discovered the bodies after receiving a tip from Montreal Police.
Dave Rogers had worked at the Ottawa Citizen before retiring in 2010.