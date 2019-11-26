Aissatou Diallo, the OC Transpo driver charged in the fatal Westboro bus crash in January, will go to trial March 22, 2021.

The trial date was set Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to last eight weeks.

Diallo is facing three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Earlier this year, Diallo waived arraignment in the case, which means an automatic not guilty plea.

The crash happened Jan. 11, after the double decker bus slammed into a metal overhang at Westboro station during the rush hour home. Bruce Thomlinson, Judy Booth and Anja Van Beek were killed, and 35 others were injured.

Police charged the 42-year-old back in August following an eight-month investigation. At the time, police said no charges would be laid against the City of Ottawa, and the investigation was closed.