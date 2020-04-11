OTTAWA -- Event organizers at the Mont Tremblant Ski Resort say summer events through the end of August have been cancelled.

The decision follows an order from the Quebec government to cancel or postpone all cultural events, festivals, and public sporting events until August 31.

Several provincial government departments issued a joint news release Friday, saying that the cancellations must take place in the "context where certain health measures put in place to protect Quebecers from COVID-19 will have to be respected in the longer term."

On Tremblant's website, organizers said the following events are cancelled.

May:

Sidewalk sale

June:

Musical weekend

July:

Canada Day

Tremblant International Blues Festival

Intimate concerts

Les Rythmes Tremblant

August:

Banzaï Weekend

Musical weekend with Alex Nevsky

The mountain is officially closed for the season and tourists are being urged to stay away.

"You may be putting your safety at risk and would have to call 9-1-1 if an accident happens. The response time would be unpredictable and out of our control. In addition, any evacuation off the mountain would be at your expense. With the clinic being closed, you would have to go to a hospital in the area that would not necessarily be in a position to receive you, considering the situation with COVID-19," said a notice on Tremblant's website.

With files from The Canadian Press