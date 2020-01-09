While we suffer through a blast of frigid, arctic cold on Thursday, the mercury will rise dramatically...by about 20 degrees, and we will see 6C in a matter of just 24 hours. Friday will bring periods of rain and drizzle as the region warms up. Definitely an abnormal temperature trend for mid January.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saturday and Sunday. Most of this region, and southern Ontario will see a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow. Ice build-up is likely for areas that will get mostly freezing rain. Travel during that time will be impacted. Saturday's high is expected to be 3C, the low about -11C overnight, then -9C on Sunday.

More information will be available as we head closer to the weekend. A reminder to keep washer fluid in your car and all the necessary emergency kit requirements if you plan to travel. Pedestrians and cyclists are also reminded to be cautious in the altering weather circumstances.