Trapped driver safely extricated near the Queensway Carleton Hospital

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters safely extricated a driver after getting trapped in their car near the Queensway Carleton Hospital Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say they received a call at around 5:30 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle collision in the 300 block of baseline Road.

When crews arrived on scene, four minutes into the initial call, they found it was a two-vehicle collision and one person is trapped inside one car.

Crews add that the driver’s side of the car with the trapped driver was severely damaged.

“The vehicle was stabilized and a hose line was stretched as a precaution. Specialized tools were used to remove the driver's door of the vehicle,” Ottawa fire said on X.

The driver was safely extricated at 5:41 p.m., firefighters say.

The scene was cleaned up by spreading absorbent on the leaking fluids, fire crews say.