OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Trapped driver safely extricated near the Queensway Carleton Hospital

    The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters safely extricated a driver after getting trapped in their car on Baseline Road Saturday afternoon. (Ottawa Fire services/ X) The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters safely extricated a driver after getting trapped in their car on Baseline Road Saturday afternoon. (Ottawa Fire services/ X)
    Share

    Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters safely extricated a driver after getting trapped in their car near the Queensway Carleton Hospital Saturday afternoon.

    Firefighters say they received a call at around 5:30 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle collision in the 300 block of baseline Road.

    When crews arrived on scene, four minutes into the initial call, they found it was a two-vehicle collision and one person is trapped inside one car.

    Crews add that the driver’s side of the car with the trapped driver was severely damaged.

    “The vehicle was stabilized and a hose line was stretched as a precaution. Specialized tools were used to remove the driver's door of the vehicle,” Ottawa fire said on X.

    The driver was safely extricated at 5:41 p.m., firefighters say.

    The scene was cleaned up by spreading absorbent on the leaking fluids, fire crews say.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke

    Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News