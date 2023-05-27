Trapped driver freed after 3-car crash on Highway 417

Ottawa firefighters work on freeing a driver who was trapped in a rolled over vehicle on Highway 417 Friday, May 26, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) Ottawa firefighters work on freeing a driver who was trapped in a rolled over vehicle on Highway 417 Friday, May 26, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina