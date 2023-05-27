Trapped driver freed after 3-car crash on Highway 417
Ottawa firefighters helped free a driver who was trapped in a vehicle following a crash on Highway 417 Friday night.
The three-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Parkdale Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. One of the vehicles ended up on its side, trapping the driver.
Firefighters had to remove the roof of the car to get the driver out safely.
The right lane and right shoulder of the eastbound lanes and the Parkdale onramp were closed for about an hour Friday night.
It's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt. Attempts to reach Ottawa paramedics Saturday morning were unsuccessful.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
StatCan report casts clouds on claims of a widespread labour shortage in Canada
A new report is casting doubt on the idea that Canada is facing a widespread labour shortage and bolsters the arguments by some labour economists that high job vacancies aren't due to a shortage of workers.
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversy
The planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
Travellers to U.K. face long waits amid systems problem affecting electronic gates
The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working late Friday, leading to hours-long waits for travellers entering the U.K. at the start of a busy holiday weekend.
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rare classic cars up for auction after huge 230-vehicle find
Car enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on a rare Lancia B24 Spider America when an impressive fleet of 230 classic cars discovered in warehouses and an abandoned church in Holland comes up for auction.
Serbian border troops to maintain highest state of alert after ethnic clashes inside Kosovo
Serbia on Saturday condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighbouring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop 'brutal actions' by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs, and said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice.
Atlantic
-
N.B. Women’s Council says Policy 713 review echoes ‘organized backlash’ against 2SLGBTQIA+ community
The New Brunswick Women’s Council says the provincial government’s review of Policy 713 is using talking points from a larger “organized backlash” against 2SLGBTQIA+ people.
-
More judges needed to deal with case backlog, says Nova Scotia chief justice
The provincial court system in Nova Scotia is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic under significant strain, said Chief Judge Pamela Williams at the Inaugural State of the Nova Scotia Courts Address, held Friday afternoon.
-
Committee speaking out about ongoing odour issue calls for N.B. minister's resignation
The Kent Clean Air Action Committee has written a letter to New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs asking for the resignation of Daniel Allain in relation to an ongoing odour issue in the Richibucto area.
Toronto
-
What the leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral race are pledging to do
Here are the key promises and policies from the leading candidates in Toronto's race for mayor.
-
Girl, 17, shot with replica firearm outside Brampton pizza place
A total of nine schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders for most of Friday afternoon after a teen girl was shot with a replica firearm at a shopping plaza in Brampton.
-
Investigation into Mississauga man's lethal products expands to New Zealand
New Zealand authorities have now joined the investigation into the deaths connected to a Mississauga man who is accused of sending sodium nitrite to vulnerable people around the world experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Montreal
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Expect gridlock! Here's which roads will be closed in and around Montreal
Those planning on travelling in and around Montreal on the weekend may want to consider public transit or a bicycle to get around as there are a more than a few construction projects that will cause major road closures.
-
Bill 96: French exit exam imposed on new category of CEGEP students will only aggravate labour shortage, directors say
A last-minute addition to Bill 96 that would require international students in some continuing education CEGEP programs to take a French exit exam will likely drive some away and exacerbate the province's labour shortage, some college directors are warning.
-
Another Montreal business targeted by arson attack: police
Just like last Saturday, another Montreal business was the target of arson over the weekend. A 911 call was made around 3:20 a.m. Saturday reporting smoke billowing from a business on Saint-Denis Street, near Crémazie Boulevard in the Villeray district.
Northern Ontario
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in Azilda
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
London
-
Vehicle crashes into house, severs gas line
A large emergency response was seen in the north end of London, Ont. Friday night after a driver allegedly ran their truck into a house.
-
Woman rescued from vehicle after Friday afternoon crash on London, Ont. bridge
An investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon — and it’s a crash that is defying explanation.
-
NDP Leader visits Woodstock, Ont. ahead of by-election
From London, Ont. to Norwich and around Oxford County, the NDP Leader was side by side with the party's candidate for the June 19 by-election.
Winnipeg
-
'They took her engagement ring': Winnipeg apartment residents find suites broken into following fire
The blows keep coming for residents who lived at the Quail Ridge Apartment complex in Winnipeg as some have had their apartments broken into.
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter Highway
The Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
The new robots on duty at Hargrave Street Market
A couple of new servers are turning heads at Hargrave Street Market.
Kitchener
-
Here are the major road construction projects scheduled in Waterloo region this summer
The warm weather is here and city and regional crews are already busy with a number of road construction projects drivers should be aware of this summer.
-
Kitchener considers licensing Airbnb-type rentals
The City of Kitchener is considering licensing short-term rentals like Airbnbs and asking for feedback from both landlords and renters.
-
A luxurious way to enjoy nature: Glamping gains popularity in Kitchener
The warmer weather is a sure sign that the camping season is in full swing but for those who want to camp in comfort, glamping is becoming an attractive option and you won’t have to go far to try it out.
Calgary
-
United Conservative candidate for Airdrie-Cochrane and Rocky View Schools square off
A prominent United Conservative candidate and a southern Alberta school district are accusing each other of spreading misinformation, or at the very least of being very, very mistaken.
-
Ex-Calgary mayor, former PM Harper pitch late day endorsements in Alberta election
In a day of last-ditch Alberta election endorsements, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi backed NDP Leader Rachel Notley on Friday while former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper urged voters a second time to step up for the United Conservatives' Danielle Smith.
-
98-year-old B.C. woman presented Swimming Excellence Award at Calgary competition
A 98-year-old woman from British Columbia is already making a big splash at a Calgary swimming competition.
Saskatoon
-
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools responds to leaked, internal email
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) has apologized for the “deep hurt” caused by a leaked, internal memo — but the school division maintained its stance on attendance at the Rainbow Tent.
-
Saskatoon woman no longer feels safe after encounter with mid-day intruder in her Fairhaven home
A woman who lives in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood says she had a harrowing experience after finding an intruder in her home Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. firm fined $56,000 for serious workplace injury
The province has slapped a Saskatchewan electrical company with $56,000 in fines for a serious workplace injury.
Edmonton
-
Ex-Calgary mayor, former PM Harper pitch late day endorsements in Alberta election
In a day of last-ditch Alberta election endorsements, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi backed NDP Leader Rachel Notley on Friday while former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper urged voters a second time to step up for the United Conservatives' Danielle Smith.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
-
Ukrainian group says including Russia at Heritage days would send 'a disturbing message'
Members of the Ukrainian community are asking that Russia be excluded from the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival.
Vancouver
-
Living above libraries, fire halls and schools? More housing options coming to B.C.
From a Vancouver Island fire hall to a Kootenay city hall to a Vancouver elementary school, subsidized housing above community amenities is poised to see massive growth.
-
RCMP apologize to Indigenous teen's mom for 'miscommunication' about death investigation
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died in Duncan, B.C. last week says the RCMP have apologized for how the investigation was initially handled.
-
'Climate change is a driver of worsening allergies': White fluffballs found throughout Metro Vancouver amidst allergy season
Although it's not related to pollen, black cottonwood fluff can cause some people to react with various allergy-like symptoms, adding to the impacts of pollen season.
Regina
-
'We don’t want to see our community suffer': Assiniboia parents work to address child care crisis
A group of parents in Assiniboia are trying to solve the town’s child care crisis.
-
13-year-old girl charged after threats made to Regina school
A 13-year-old girl has been charged after threats were allegedly made towards a Regina school Friday morning.
-
Chinook school division says it's made $10M in cuts since 2015
The Chinook School Division has made over $10 million in cuts since 2015, according to a funding update letter and infographic sent to families and staff on Friday.