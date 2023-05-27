Trapped driver freed after 3-car crash on Highway 417

Ottawa firefighters helped free a driver who was trapped in a vehicle following a crash on Highway 417 Friday night.

The three-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Parkdale Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. One of the vehicles ended up on its side, trapping the driver.

Firefighters had to remove the roof of the car to get the driver out safely.

The right lane and right shoulder of the eastbound lanes and the Parkdale onramp were closed for about an hour Friday night.

It's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt. Attempts to reach Ottawa paramedics Saturday morning were unsuccessful.