

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City’s Transportation Committee has approved a plan by Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard to lower speed limits in the Glebe and Old Ottawa South.

The plan would see the speed limit drop to 30 km/h on residential streets in two distinct areas.

In the Glebe, all residential streets bordered by Bronson in the west, Bank in the east, Queen Elizabeth in the south and Chamberlain in the north will have the reduced limit, to be introduced with zone entry signage, indicating the change in speed limit for the area.

In Old Ottawa South, the borders are Bronson, Bank, Colonel By and the Rideau River.

The speed limits on arterial roads like Bank St. and Bronson Ave. will not change under this plan.

The changes must still be approved by full City Council. If approved, Menard expects the changes would come into effect this fall.

Menard said on Twitter Wednesday he has other traffic calming measures he plans to implement to complement the change in speed limit.

Today Transportation Committee approved my request to lower speed limits to 30km/h in select areas of my ward. Staff do not oppose this and I will be implementing other traffic calming measures to complement the speed change. #Ottnews #ottawa #activetransportation @Penalosa_G — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) September 4, 2019

Menard says some of these measures include speed humps and narrowing the throat of some intersections where the 30 km/h speed limits would begin. He says these traffic calming measures would cost about $45,000 over the remaider of his term, which ends in 2022. He says the money will come from his ward's traffic calming budget.