Transport truck driver killed in Highway 7 crash identified
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 3:52PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:14PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 Monday afternoon as 67-year-old John Iles of Brooklin, Ontario.
The crash happened west of Carleton Place before 1 p.m. when a transport truck hit a hydro pole and rolled down an embankment.
A section of Highway 7 was closed for several hours after the crash, but it re-opened early Tuesday morning.
Police continue to investigate.
