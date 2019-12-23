OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 Monday afternoon as 67-year-old John Iles of Brooklin, Ontario.

The crash happened west of Carleton Place before 1 p.m. when a transport truck hit a hydro pole and rolled down an embankment.

A section of Highway 7 was closed for several hours after the crash, but it re-opened early Tuesday morning.

Police continue to investigate.