OTTAWA -- A Brampton truck driver is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was sleeping in the driver seat of a vehicle parked on an off-ramp along Highway 401.

On Dec. 23, officers were conducting patrols in the Leeds and Thousand Islands Township just before 4 a.m.

Police say an officer exiting Highway 401 eastbound at Reynolds Road found a transport truck parked in the middle of the off-ramp.

"The driver was found sleeping in the driver seat," the OPP said in a media release Wednesday morning.

The 63-year-old driver from Brampton is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act of interfere with traffic and failing to keep a proper daily log.