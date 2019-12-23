Transport truck driver dies after Highway 7 crash
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 3:52PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 23, 2019 4:19PM EST
The crash happened on Highway 7 west of Carleton Place just before 1 p.m. Monday. (Source: Ontario Provincial Police)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a transport truck has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 Monday afternoon.
The crash happened west of Carleton Place before 1 p.m. when a transport truck left the road and rolled down a steep embankment.
Highway 7 remains closed between Ferguson Falls Road and Tatlock Road. Police are asking motorists to use Tatlock and Wolf Grove Roads as detours.