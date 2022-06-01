Transport truck driver alleged to be on FaceTime on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a transport truck is facing thousands in fines after being allegedly caught on FaceTime while driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Police said in a tweet that Leeds OPP spotted the driver on his phone while on the highway.

“After checking the log book, multiple tickets were issued to the driver and company,” OPP said. “A dangerous combination of tired and distracted driving.”

More than $2,100 worth of fines was issued.