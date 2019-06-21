

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A frightening scene in Gatineau Friday morning, as a transport truck crashed into a home while the family inside was making breakfast.

They were making smoothies at around 7:30 a.m. when they heard the noise of a large truck driving down chemin Dufresne in rural east Gatineau. Just a short time later, the front end of the truck smashed through the wall, taking out the chimney and kitchen window.

Sandrine David-Valin was sleeping in her bed when the tractor trailer drove through the home.

"I heard my mom calling my name saying we had to go out," said Sandrine, "Dad is okay, mom is okay, I'm okay, my sister is okay, but still it's sad."

Her sister, Katiana, was away at a sleepover, when she heard the news from her mother.

"At first, I didn't believe it," said Katiana David-Valin. Their mother did not want to appear on camera. Sandrine said her mother was stressed and shaken after witnessing the truck barreling toward her in the kitchen.

"It's making me mad, because how can you do that? I know how to drive, so you can drive, if you drive a truck like that," said Sandrine David-Valin.

No one was hurt, but the family of four had only just renovated. They had been living in the home for more than 25 years.

It took crews more than 6 hours to remove the tractor-trailer from the home. Gatineau Police closed Dufresne road for several hours while investigators collection evidence on scene.

It took crews more than 6 hours to pull the tractor trailer from the home’s kitchen and chimney along Chemin Dufresne in Gatineau - Police said it does not appear driver committed an infraction ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/nmztbeXXwp — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) June 21, 2019

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash into the house. Police said based on information gathered on scene, it does not appear the driver committed an infraction. What is clear is the damage that was done. The wall has buckled and the structural integrity of the house is now in question. The residents have been displaced, but say they have somewhere to stay in the meantime; they said it could take months before it's safe to return to their home.