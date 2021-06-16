Advertisement
Transport truck crash closes Hwy. 401 near Kingston
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 8:52AM EDT
A crash between two transport trucks closed Highway 401 eastbound near Kingston on Wednesday. (OPP)
OTTAWA -- A crash between two transport trucks closed the eastbound Highway 401 near Kingston Wednesday morning.
The collision happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 401 and Highway 15. Police say there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Emergency detour routes are in place and police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.
Police say they are expecting a "lengthy closure" and it's unknown when the highway will reopen.
Investigators are working to determine what happened.
