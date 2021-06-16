OTTAWA -- A crash between two transport trucks closed the eastbound Highway 401 near Kingston Wednesday morning.

The collision happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 401 and Highway 15. Police say there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Emergency detour routes are in place and police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.

Police say they are expecting a "lengthy closure" and it's unknown when the highway will reopen.

Investigators are working to determine what happened.