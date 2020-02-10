OTTAWA -- A dramatic warm up in temperatures brought fresh snow and a nightmare commute for thousands of people Monday morning in Ottawa.

The driver of a tractor trailer attempted to make a wide turn at Montreal and St. Laurent and got stuck in snow banks at the back and front of the truck.

Southbound St. Laurent was blocked for nearly an hour, backing up traffic for blocks.

Ottawa police tweeted the snow caused 36 collisions by mid morning across the city.

36 collisions have been reported since 6 am.

36 collisions signalées depuis 6h, soyez donc prudent. Savez-vous quoi faire en cas de collision? https://t.co/crRw6lEAyO pic.twitter.com/h7puweYKc6 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 10, 2020

As of 11:00 am, about ten centimetres of snow had fallen on the capital.