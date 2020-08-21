OTTAWA -- A stretch of Highway 401 westbound just west of Kingston is closed after a tractor trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.

OPP say the transport truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, but it is blocking both lanes of the highway, forcing drivers to make a detour to continue traveling west.

Drivers must exit at County Road 4, to County Road 2 west to Palace Road and north on Palace Road to enter back on 401, an OPP release says.

Traffic delays on #Hwy401 WB west of #Kingston. Single vehicle collision involving a transport. Reports of other minor collisions in the area west of County Rd 4 and the OnRoute. Please #SlowDown and #DriveSafe. Followed marked detour routes. #ONHwys #ygk pic.twitter.com/ZdHoEgCX42 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 21, 2020

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 Westbound Lanes are closed between #Odessa and #Napaee due to a motor vehicle collision. Traffic is being redirected to County Rd. 2 (Odessa), to Palace Rd. (Napanee). Please drive carefully. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) August 21, 2020

OPP say a separate collision occurred on the 401 westbound east of Brandon Creek and west of County Road 4 involving a tractor trailer, a pickup truck hauling a trailer and two cars.

Four people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown when westbound lanes of the highway will reopen.