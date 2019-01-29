

An OC Transpo bus caught fire during the morning commute around 7:45 a.m. in Ottawa's west end.

The double-decker bus was at 2311 Iris, on the Transitway by the Queensway. Ottawa Fire was on the scene quickly and had the fire under control in just over 10 minutes. All westbound Transitway routes are detoured at the time but expected to return to normal soon.

Passengers aboard the bus were evacuated safely and remained on a seperate bus that was brought to the site. No injuries have been reported. A release from the City of Ottawa:

Ottawa Fire responded to a call at 7:44 for a double decker bus at Queensway Station. The bus operator followed protocol and immediately notified the Transit Operations Control Centre. All passengers evacuated the bus safely and were accommodated on another bus that was dispatched to the scene. An OC Transpo special constable helped passengers evacuate the bus and suffered minor smoke inhalation.

--Attributed to Troy Charter, Director, Transit Operations

CTV"s Christina Succi is on scene.

Traffic backed up on Iris as @OC_Transpo buses are being rerouted due to a double-decker bus fire. No passengers and no injuries. #ottawa #ottnews #otttraffic @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/1oM4pDfp2y — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) January 29, 2019

As close as we can get. Spoke to several riders, none of which saw the bus but say this will cause them a huge delay, one student telling me he will be late for an exam. @ctvottawa #ottnews #otttraffic #ottawa pic.twitter.com/pV4yoGxcCY — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) January 29, 2019

