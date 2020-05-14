OTTAWA -- The president of the union that represents staff at OC Transpo says a tentative deal has been struck with the City of Ottawa and OC Transpo.

In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279 President Clint Crabtree says the deal, which has yet to be ratified, would be in place through 2025.

This comes as OC Transpo is facing a major decline in ridership and significant losses in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. OC Transpo says ridership has declined by up to 90 per cent on some routeS. The lack of fare revenue is costing the City tens of millions of dollars.

Crabtree said the ratification vote will be held at a later date. No other details about the agreement have been released.