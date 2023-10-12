Transit commission to hear more about what caused this summer's LRT disruption

The city of Ottawa's transit commission meets today and councillors are expected to hear more about this summer's 28-day service interruption.

LRT service was taken offline in the middle of the afternoon on July 17, after a routine inspection discovered excess grease on an axle hub assembly. It would later be revealed that the issue discovered on the train that was being inspected was linked to issues that led to a derailment in August 2021 and further issues in the summer of 2022.

Since the shutdown, a new regime of replacing axles every 60,000 kilometres has been implemented and Alstom, the train manufacturer is complete redesigning the axle hub assembly. The line is also using single-car trains indefinitely, though some standard double-car trains are running during peak periods.

A report prepared for the transit commission says Alstom anticipates the approved design will be in place by the end of 2024.

"The axle bearing assembly redesign will focus on strengthening the assembly to better withstand the lateral forces experienced on the Confederation Line and ultimately deliver an axle bearing assembly that meets expectations from a safety, service and maintenance perspective," the report says.

"Fixing this issue permanently will allow for the removal of temporary mitigations currently in place, as well as further increasing the safety of the light rail system."

Temporary mitigations include a 20 per cent speed reduction around certain curves, which the report says will be in place until further notice, and installing devices to apply a lubricant to parts of the line, something that should be in place by the end of the year.

Transit commission will also hear about a plan to keep overhead wires from becoming coated in ice in the event of freezing rain, after two incidents earlier this year interrupted train service.