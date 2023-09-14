The city of Ottawa's transit commission meets today, the first time commissioners have been together since a nearly month-long shutdown of the city's LRT system, and as the system faces significant budgetary pressures.

An update on the running of the LRT in the month since service resumed following a 28-day shutdown is expected to be heard.

Commission will also discuss some steps OC Transpo is taking to try to win back riders.

OC Transpo made the abrupt call to stop all service on the Confederation Line in the middle of the afternoon commute on July 17 and promptly closed the system. The call was made after excess grease was found on one of the wheel hub assemblies of a train during a routine inspection. It was later revealed that the issue was similar to the problem linked to the derailment in August 2021.

Over the course of the four weeks the system was offline, officials announced a plan to completely redesign the wheel hub assemblies on the train, a stricter maintenance regime, and work to adjust some of the rails on the tight curves throughout the line, particularly in the east end.

Partial service resumed Aug. 8, with end-to-end service on the line resuming Aug. 14; however, OC Transpo has only been running single-car trains—half the usual capacity—in order to prevent too many vehicles from reaching the new threshold for replacing axles every 60,000 kilometres.

Since then, OC Transpo has brought back some limited double-car service during peak periods as riders complained of packed platforms and trains in recent days as tens of thousands of students get back to classrooms and lecture halls. Parallel bus support continues to run from the east end.

Also on the agenda are plans to try to bring ridership back to pre-pandemic levels, including a proposed subscription-type discount for hybrid workers. It could include discounted fares and travel credits purchased in advance; for example, 12 trips over the span of 14 days, in place of buying a monthly pass.

A pilot project to test on-demand transit service using Para Transpo buses in Blackburn Hamlet will also be discussed. This plan would see on-demand service replacing Route 28 on weekends and providing connections to Blair Station. The project is intended to show and test how on-demand service would work as an integrated part of the OC Transpo network, ideally providing shorter waiting times and shorter travel times for customers, at a lower operating cost, in an area of the city with lower ridership, a staff report says.

OC Transpo's financial situation is also on the agenda. The transit system is the most significant financial challenge the city is facing as the 2024 budget process begins. The 2023 budget included a $39-million hole, and fare revenues are expected to remain below average into next year. Meanwhile, fares and the transit levy are set to rise 2.5 per cent next year.

OC Transpo is looking at "optimizing" bus routes across the system, and a report prepared for the finance and corporate services committee said staff are also continuing a service review to "reduce spending" in 2024. Transit advocates fear there will be bus route cuts, which, combined with increasing fare prices, could stymie efforts to grow ridership on the beleaguered transit system.