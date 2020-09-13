OTTAWA -- The LCBO says its store at the Ottawa Trainyards is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and other cases were since reported.

The LCBO said on Thursday that an employee of its Trainyards location had tested positive and was isolating at home. The store was closed and cleaned, with the LCBO saying it would reopen based on staff availability.

The employee in question last worked on Sept. 5.

However, in an updated message on Sunday, the LCBO said "additional cases" were reported and the store would be closed "due to the potential of an outbreak at this location."

The LCBO's statement did not say how many additional cases were reported.