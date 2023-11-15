Training camp begins for Ottawa's new PWHL team

Some of the world's best hockey players have arrived in the Capital to begin training for the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Ottawa is one of six founding franchises across North America, which will mark an exciting new era in professional sports.

It is a galvanizing moment for the athletes, like team Canada Olympic gold medalist Brianne Jenner, who will be lacing up the foundation for the PWHL.

“This might be the most impactful thing our generation of hockey players will do,” said Jenner, who joined the Ottawa club.

“This was the dream when we were trying to build this league and to actually have it come to fruition – it’s hard to put into words what it means. I think this may be the greatest legacy that we leave.”

Jenner, along with 28 other elite hockey players, from across the world and different levels of play, came together for the first time, at TD Place, the teams home rink.

“ I know we’ll get those results. I’ve heard great things about this city, I know they’re very dedicated to their sports teams and especially their hockey teams,” said American hockey world champion, Hayley Scamurra.

“I’m definitely a gritty player, I’m the energy player. I go in there and I’m winning the battles in the corners creating chances offensively.”

Hayley Scamurra of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Ottawa team, speaks during a training camp media availability at TD Place in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Minnesota and Ottawa make up the league's six new teams.

Ottawa’s general manager, Michael Hirshfeld believes the players that have been drafted and picked are a championship group.

“We worked a lot of hours and we have a lot of great people working behind-the-scenes. We have a great team helping out and obviously they are incredible hockey players," he said.

“I think we’re going to be a team in this league that most other teams don’t want to play against. It’s a really fast skilled game so I think the fans are really going to enjoy it," he added.

There is some serious guidance behind the bench as well. Carla MacLeod, an Canadian Olympic gold medalist, and current head coach of the Czech National Ice Hockey Team, joins Ottawa as the head coach.

“The hockey is going to be at a level we’ve never seen before from a pro league," she said.

"We’ve never done this and when you get the opportunity to do something new and for the first time it’s nothing short of special.”

The team doesn’t have a name yet, but there is a place outside of TD Place for the logo when it is announced.

For Jenner, like every one of her teammates, building this new league also means breaking down barriers to change the lives of future generations.

Brianne Jenner of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Ottawa team, speaks during a training camp media availability at TD Place in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“This is a dream come true and to actually be here in this rink and to be a professional hockey player -- I get pretty emotional,” she says.

“Young girls across this country and across the world are going to be dreaming about playing in the PWHL.”