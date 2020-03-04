KINGSTON -- No one has been hurt in a train derailment in Kingston.

Kingston Police tell CTV News Ottawa that several trains left the tracks at Bath Road, between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road, on Wednesday morning.

The tracks only serve the Invista Plant in Kingston.

Police have responded to Bath Rd east of Armstrong Rd regarding a train derailment at this location. Rail cars have left the tracks resulting in Bath Rd being closed between Queen Mary and Armstrong .



According to the company's website, Invista makes "the chemicals, polymers, fabrics and fibers that can handle life's toughest demands."

The Transportation Safety Board tells CTV News Ottawa that it is aware of the derailment, and investigators are gathering more information. The TSB doesn't expect a team will be deployed to the site to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.