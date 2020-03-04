Train derailment near Invista Plant in Kingston
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 11:28AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 12:08PM EST
KINGSTON -- No one has been hurt in a train derailment in Kingston.
Kingston Police tell CTV News Ottawa that several trains left the tracks at Bath Road, between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road, on Wednesday morning.
The tracks only serve the Invista Plant in Kingston.
According to the company's website, Invista makes "the chemicals, polymers, fabrics and fibers that can handle life's toughest demands."
The Transportation Safety Board tells CTV News Ottawa that it is aware of the derailment, and investigators are gathering more information. The TSB doesn't expect a team will be deployed to the site to investigate.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.