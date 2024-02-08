OTTAWA
    • Trailblazing local politician Toddy Kehoe dies at 105

    Margaret "Toddy" Kehoe, pictured below right, died on Thursday at the age of 105. (Photo courtesy: Tim Kehoe) Margaret "Toddy" Kehoe, pictured below right, died on Thursday at the age of 105. (Photo courtesy: Tim Kehoe)
    Former Ottawa politician and philanthropist Margaret "Toddy" Kehoe died on Feb. 8 at the age of 105.

    Kehoe was best known as a former city councillor for the pre-amalgamation City of Ottawa and as leader who advanced women's rights.

    In addition, Kehoe had a proud career in activism fighting for people with disabilities. In the 1960's, she founded the Brighthope School, a school in Ottawa for special needs children.

    Raised in Centretown, she was known as a gifted athlete and student. Kehoe was part of a rare cohort of women who graduated from the University of Ottawa in 1946, her obituary says.

    Her and her husband Ray Kehoe raised six children, including Janie, who was born with Down Syndrome.

    "It lit the flame of Toddy’s enduring drive to create opportunities for the disadvantaged," her obituary read.

    With the encouragement of her close friend, former Ottawa Mayor Marion Dewar, Kehoe was elected as the Ottawa Regional Councillor for Carleton Ward from 1974 to 1985, during a progressive wave of politics in the city.

    Her accomplishments as a politician include opening the first Ottawa Office of Women's Issues and led the commissioning of the Terry Fox Memorial Sculpture, now located opposite the Peace Tower.

    Kehoe's additional interests in her later life took place at her family cottage in Chelsea, Que. and her adopted second home in Barbados.

    "Toddy’s passion for people and ideas built a network of friends throughout the island nation and around the world," her obituary said.

    Kehoe was honoured as a Lifetime Achievement Honouree at the YMCA Women of Distinction Awards in 2011.

    A private service will be followed by a celebration of life this summer.

    Her family is asking for in memoriam donations to be made to L’Arche Ottawa and St. Patrick’s Foundation.

