'Trailblazing' former Ottawa MP, city councillor Marlene Catterall dies

Federal and local politicians are remembering former Ottawa member of Parliament, city councillor and social activist Marlene Catterall.

Caterall died earlier this week. She was 85.

Catterall was first elected to Parliament in 1988, representing the riding of Ottawa West. In 1997, she was elected as the MP for the newly formed Ottawa West – Nepean and was elected three times until her retirement from politics in 2006.

In 2001, she was appointed as the Chief Government Whip under the Chrétien government, the first woman in Canada to serve in that role.

During her tenure as an MP, Catterall was remembered most for her work championing many causes, more notably the advancement and empowerment of women in politics. Catererall worked with local underprivileged women, setting up grocery programs, restaurant, and computer skills training for mothers and youth. She was also a strong promoter of pay equity in the public service.

She represented Canada at numerous international meetings, including the UN World Summit on Women.

In 2023, she was awarded the Governor General's award for her work

Prior to her involvement in federal politics, she was deeply involved in local Ottawa politics. Born in Ottawa, she served as an alderman and regional councillor for the former City of Ottawa from 1976 to 1985. She ran for mayor in 1985, but lost to Jim Durrell in a tight race.

"We met over 36 years ago starting off as rivals in a federal election & ending up as friends. Marlene was a mentor when I first ran for city council. I cherished her support. Thank you Marlene. May you rest in peace my friend," said Bay Ward councillor Theresa Kavanagh in a post to social media.

"A political life can take a lot out of you but it can also bring lifelong friendships & support."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and former mayor Jim Watson also offered their condolences.

"I'm very sad to hear of the passing of Marlene Catterall. Marlene served our community passionately for many years on Ottawa city council and as a Member of Parliament. She was an activist and a trailblazer, and a very kind and caring person. My deep condolences to her family and friends," Sutcliffe said.

Watson said he was pleased councillors commemorated her by renaming a park in her honour in 2019.

“Ottawa lost a true leader with the passing of long time MP Marlene Catterall,” Watson said. “She was a trail blazer for women in politics and was the first female chief government whip.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Caterall was a "trailblazer" for women.

"Her tireless work as a social activist, politician, and Canada’s first female Chief Government Whip opened countless doors for future generations. I’m sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones," the prime minister said in a statement posted to social media.

Former heritage minister under the Chrétien government Sheila Copps remembered Caterall as a "joyful partner, mother and friend."

"Marlene was always there for those in need. She was honoured with the Person’s Award and loved by all," she said in a post on X.

"Condolences to her life love Ron and family."