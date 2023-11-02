OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Trafficking charges laid in drug bust near Belleville, Ont.

    Police seized a significant amount of drugs, cash and weapons. (OPP) Police seized a significant amount of drugs, cash and weapons. (OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two people and charged them with drug trafficking.

    Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence on St. Lawrence Street West on Nov. 2 in the town of Madoc, about 40 minutes north of Belleville, Ont.

    Two individuals were arrested at the residence and a "large amount" of Canadian currency and suspected illegal drugs were seized.

    A photo provided by police also appears to show weapons.

    Rhonda Fults, 47, and Darryl Allen, 41, both from Madoc have been charged with:

    • Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking,
    • Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking,
    • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 and
    • Fail to comply with Probation Order.

    Allen was additionally charged with a count of fail to comply with a probation order.

    Both individuals were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 2.

    Any person with information regarding drug trafficking is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

