Trafficking charges laid in drug bust near Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two people and charged them with drug trafficking.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence on St. Lawrence Street West on Nov. 2 in the town of Madoc, about 40 minutes north of Belleville, Ont.

Two individuals were arrested at the residence and a "large amount" of Canadian currency and suspected illegal drugs were seized.

A photo provided by police also appears to show weapons.

Rhonda Fults, 47, and Darryl Allen, 41, both from Madoc have been charged with:

Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking,

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking,

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 and

Fail to comply with Probation Order.

Allen was additionally charged with a count of fail to comply with a probation order.

Both individuals were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 2.

Any person with information regarding drug trafficking is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.