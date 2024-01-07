Traffic stop on Bank Street leads to arrests and gun seizure

Ottawa police say two 24-year-olds are facing charges after a traffic stop this weekend.

Police stopped a car on Bank Street near Heron Road at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Police claim the driver ran away, but was arrested a short time later.

The passenger was also arrested and was allegedly in possession of a loaded gun, according to police.

Both suspects are charged with obstructing police. The passenger of the car is also charged with several firearms-related offences.

Police did not name the accused in a post on X Sunday.