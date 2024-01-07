OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Traffic stop on Bank Street leads to arrests and gun seizure

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.

    Ottawa police say two 24-year-olds are facing charges after a traffic stop this weekend.

    Police stopped a car on Bank Street near Heron Road at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Police claim the driver ran away, but was arrested a short time later.

    The passenger was also arrested and was allegedly in possession of a loaded gun, according to police.

    Both suspects are charged with obstructing police. The passenger of the car is also charged with several firearms-related offences.

    Police did not name the accused in a post on X Sunday. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News