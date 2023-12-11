Traffic stop in Whitewater Region leads to drug, gun seizure: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a North Algona-Wilberforce man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Whitewater Region last week.

OPP said officers pulled over a driver on Highway 17 in Whitewater Region at around 9 a.m. Friday and, as a result, seized a loaded gun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine. The driver was also subjected to a field sobriety test.

Tim Leachman, 39, is facing the following charges:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking - cocaine

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a week.