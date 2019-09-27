

The city of Ottawa has released details for traffic impacts as thousands join in on a Climate Strike March Friday afternoon.

Traffic disruptions are expected to begin around 11a.m. and run until 2p.m. in the downtown.

The march will take place along Wellington Street, Elgin Street, Laurier Avenue West, Kent Street, Parliament Hill, and in the ByWard Market.

On a Facebook event page organizers write that some people plan to meet at the University of Ottawa around 10:30a.m. and gather at Confederation Park for 11:30a.m. before meeting on Parliament Hill for 12:30p.m.

A second group is planning to gather at Portage and Rue Laval in Hull around 11a.m. before joining the group on Parliament Hill for 12:30p.m.