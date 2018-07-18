

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OPP say a stretch of Highway 401 west of Brockville has reopened after an early morning tractor trailer fire.

The tractor trailer burst into flames on the highway near Long Beach Dr. at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

OPP say the truck was carrying Freezies.

No one was hurt in the fire, but diesel fuel was spilled on the highway, requiring a call to the Ministry of the Environment.

OPP said the eastbound lanes would remain closed for vehicle removal, resurfacing of damaged asphalt and the Ministry’s investigation and clean up until about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

It took an extra hour and change for the lanes to clear. The highway reopened at around 9:15 p.m.