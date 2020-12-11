OTTAWA -- Train tracks are now being laid at the new maintenance and storage facility for Ottawa's new transit line from Bayview to Riverside South.

Mayor Jim Watson, MP Chandra Arya and Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Cultural Industries Lisa MacLeod were on hand to help start laying tracks at the new Walkley Yard Maintenance and Storage Facility.

"The start of the next stage of this project at the new Walkley Yard Maintenance and Storage Facility is an exciting milestone on the south extension of the Trillium Line," said MacLeod.

"This extension will bring rapid transit to new communities, and connect people to places, which allows more Ontarians to experience all that Ottawa has to offer."

The city says the Walkley Yard will be a key component in the Stage 2 Trillium Line South extension.

There will be three-train maintenance bays, a train wash facility, 1,800 metres of ballasted track, and 500 metres of interior track within the facility. Vehicles will be cleaned, inspected, maintained, stored and operated from the yard.

"Stage 2 is being built with the future in mind. It will connect growing communities in Ottawa South, such as Riverside South, Manotick, Findlay Creek, Greely and Osgoode and bring them much closer to high quality train service," said Watson.

The Stage 2 Trillium Line south extension will extend LRT from Bayview Station to Riverside South, with a link to the Ottawa International Airport.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2022.