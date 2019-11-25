It's another sure sign of the holiday season: Bell Media's annual Toy Mountain drive is kicking off.

The annual campaign collects and distributes toys for boys and girls up to age 12.

For a full list of drop-off locations and hours for Toy Mountain, visit the Toy Mountain web site. Toy Mountain will be collecting toys right up until Dec. 24.

Cash donations are also accepted.

Toy Mountain is typically short on toys for boys and girls in the 0-2 and 11-12-year-old categories.

If you need toys for your children and are on Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program, your worker can registed you for Toy Mountain.

If you're not on OW or ODSP, you can call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to the best place to register.