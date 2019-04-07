

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says three townhomes under construction in Orléans were damaged after a fire broke out late Sunday night.

A second alarm was declared immediately.

The homes are located on de Lamarche Ave. off Innes Rd. They are currently vacant.

Firefighters also say there are several propane tanks surrounding the properties that were compromised by the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The cause is under investigation.

Crews were still on location as of late Sunday night, and an Ottawa Fire department investigator is en route to the scene.

Ottawa Police and Ottawa Paramedics are also assisting.

More to come.