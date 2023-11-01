Townhomes on Uplands Drive evacuated due to gas leak

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says four rows of townhomes on Uplands Drive have been evacuated because of a gas leak.

We have evacuated 4 rows of townhomes in the 3000 block of Uplands Dr due to a gas leak. An @OC_Transpo bus has been requested for shelter. @Enbridge has been dispatched. A half inch line has been struck & damaged & is blowing gas. #OttNews @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/sl2zEgrKDl — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) November 1, 2023

Fire officials made the announcement at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, saying a half-inch line in the 3000-block Uplands, east of Riverside Drive, was struck and began blowing gas.

Enbridge has been notified and dispatched to the scene, OFS said.

An OC Transpo bus was requested to shelter residents who had to leave their homes. It was around 1 C in Ottawa at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.