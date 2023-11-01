Townhomes on Uplands Drive evacuated due to gas leak
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says four rows of townhomes on Uplands Drive have been evacuated because of a gas leak.
Fire officials made the announcement at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, saying a half-inch line in the 3000-block Uplands, east of Riverside Drive, was struck and began blowing gas.
Enbridge has been notified and dispatched to the scene, OFS said.
An OC Transpo bus was requested to shelter residents who had to leave their homes. It was around 1 C in Ottawa at 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
