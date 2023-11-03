Town of Renfrew to transition by-law services away from privately-run operation

The Renfrew Town Council has voted to transition by-law operations away from a private contractor to a town-run operation.

The Town of Renfrew currently has a contract with Municipal Law Enforcement Services (MLES) to issue by-law citations which will expire in Dec. 2023.

Since 2012, the town contracted MLES to enforce its by-laws, including parking and property standards. MLES began operations in 2004 and currently serves 13 municipalities.

“We want to thank MLES for their contributions and service to the Town of Renfrew,” said Michael Guest, Renfrew's fire chief.

"Our staff will work to ensure a smooth transition over the coming weeks and months."

The town will hire two by-law officers who will work a combined 70 hours per week which will amount to an additional 500 hours of by-law enforcement provided in the town each year.

“Recruitment of the new by-law officers has started with a plan to have staffing in place by January 2024,” says Robert Tremblay, Renfrew's chief administrative officer.

Under the new town run model, coverage will be provided from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week with an additional six hours per week allocated for on-call responses.