Town of Renfrew considering surveillance cameras to tackle graffiti

A spate of graffiti in Renfrew, Ont. has the municipality considering surveillance cameras in certain areas.

Several areas have been spray-painted with graffiti, including the historic caboose in Haramis Park on O'Brien Road.

The municipality said in a news release Wednesday that town staff are actively working to clean up graffiti damage on municipal property and have offered to help the volunteer group who are currently restoring the façade of the caboose with graffiti removal.

"Our community needs to work together to make Renfrew a better, more attractive place to invest in new business and bring in new families," said Mayor Tom Sidney in a news release.

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday two young people were spotted vandalizing property in two locations on Monday and have since been identified by investigators.

According to OPP, one 15-year-old is charged with mischief and wearing a disguise. The Youth Cr. They have been released with a court date in Pembroke.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Renfrew Town Council voted in June to direct staff to report back on a graffiti removal program.

The town is also exploring the possibility of adding security cameras strategically throughout the community.