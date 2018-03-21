

A town hall was held Wednesday to ask public institutions what they are doing to fight racism in Ottawa.

The event was a direct result from a report that was released in February 2017. The report Addressing Anti-Black Racism Report found the struggle against anti-black racism is far from over and people in Ottawa still experience racism on a daily basis.

The report included recommendations areas such as: social services; education and employment; policing and justice; and media representation.

The institutions were asked at the town hall at City Hall what they have done in the past year.

“Racism does exist in society. It can exist in policing and it no place in either.” says Police Chief Charles Bordeleau.

Bordeleau says the police force has taken a number of steps and developed a plan of how to encourage better relations with racialized communities.

“Our plan does focus on more meaningful and action base change a lot for coordination within the force focusing on leadership and accountability,” he says.

Bordeleau also gave the example of the results of race data collection as a way to gauge progress.

Andrea Balfour attended the town hall. She says, “I feel that Ottawa is just now beginning to do things about it. Enough will never be enough... at this particular juncture, it’s something that has existed for several years now.”

She says open town halls like this one are important to let people share their experience

“An event like tonight is important because we get the masses out. Their voices need to be heard and amplified,” she says.