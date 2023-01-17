Tow truck driver wanted in hit-and-run east of Ottawa

Police are searching for a tow truck driver they say fled the scene of a crash on Highway 417.

The crash happened on Monday around 7:45 p.m. on the westbound highway after the Limoges exit, Russell County OPP said in a news release.

A pickup truck collided with the tow truck, which had suddenly stopped on the highway and turned toward the median, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tow truck driver left the scene. Police say the truck would have "significant damage" to its front left side.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video is asked to contact Russell County OPP or Crime Stoppers.