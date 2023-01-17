Tow truck driver wanted in hit-and-run east of Ottawa

Police are searching for a tow truck driver they say fled the scene of a crash on Highway 417. Police are searching for a tow truck driver they say fled the scene of a crash on Highway 417.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina