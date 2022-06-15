Tornado watch remains in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for parts of eastern Ontario, but a tornado watch remain in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau.
A tornado warning was issued for Stirling, Tweed, Madoc, Cobourg, Colborne and Western Northumberland County just after 3 p.m. The warning ended just before 3:30 p.m.
A tornado watch remains in effect for Ottawa and the surrounding area, warning of severe thunderstorms that could also produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:10 p.m. for the Ottawa area.
The weather agency issued its first tornado watch advisory just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms starting early this afternoon which may produce tornadoes.
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada said. "Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."
Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible, the watch says. The weather agency is warning of "a tornado or two possible," storms with wind gusts of up to 110 km/h and nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail.
"Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon with the potential for quick intensification as they progress eastward. A tornado or two will be possible this afternoon before the threat transitions to primarily wind."
The tornado watch also encompasses areas around Ottawa, including west to the Ottawa Valley, as far south as South Frontenac and as far east as Prescott-Russell.
Tornado watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.
Environment Canada recommends taking the following actions in the event of a tornado:
- Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from walls and windows
- Leave mobile homes, tent, trailers and other free-standing structures and move to a strong building
- As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris
Meterologists warn of conditions ripe for 'likely tornado'
The tornado watch comes as Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents are being advised to monitor weather warnings on Thursday. Meteorologists warn the weather conditions will provide "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado."
Earlier Thursday, Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for parts of west Quebec near Ottawa, including the Fort William, Shawville, Rapides-des-Joachims, Lièvre River, Low, Wakefield, Maniwaki, Gracefield, Papineauville, Chénéville and Papineau-Labelle Reserve areas.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project issued a tweet Wednesday saying its Day 2 outlook has meteorologists "expecting sufficient ingredients to come together in parts of (eastern) Ontario and (southern) Quebec (Thursday) for a 'Likely Tornado' threat."
"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes this afternoon," the weather agency warned. "This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, with a high of 28 C. It will feel like 37 degrees with the humidex.
David Sills of the Northern Tornadoes Project tells CTV News Ottawa people should "pay close attention" to Environment Canada warnings.
"NTP meteorologists produce a tornado forecast to make sure our damage survey teams are prepared for action," Sills said.
"The forecast for (Thursday) includes an area of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec where ingredients are likely to come together to form severe storms and the threat of a tornado. Given the amount of damage in these areas from the May 21 derecho, we're, of course, hoping that the computer model guidance and our interpretation of it is wrong and we'll get through tomorrow without additional damage."
CTV News at Five anchor Matt Skube asked about the ingredients that could trigger a tornado in Ottawa.
"We've got this cold front coming through tomorrow, lots of warm moist air ahead of it and we need wind shear, we need an increase of wind speed with height in the atmosphere in order to get storms that are well organized and could produce severe weather," Sills said.
Sills says there is a "good chance" of severe storms in an area including Toronto and Kingston, while for the Ottawa region the "likelihood is higher that a tornado will occur."
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says Environment Canada classifies the risk of a severe thunderstorm in the Ottawa and eastern Ontario region on Thursday as "medium."
"Keep an eye on the sky and the forecast close by and do the right thing if it does break out. My sense is that it's just a medium kind of risk," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron. "We could end up with a bit of wind and a short lived thing, but with no kind of rotating clouds or twisters that will occur in your listening area."
Phillips says the hot and humid temperatures in the forecast on Thursday will be "fuel in the air" as a cold front moves through the area.
"It's going to be an undercutting cold front that’s going to take that fuel, that heat and humidity, and push it up and just give it a little bit more, like steroids, like an oomph you say, so that can lead to severe thunderstorms," Phillips said. "Not every severe thunderstorm has a tornado; thankfully, I think less than 10 per cent. But the strong winds can blow things around, you can get hail that can be golf ball size and some torrential rains.
"Yes, there can be the pop-up kind of tornado that can hit there or over there, so that's one we have to always be mindful of."
The Northern Tornadoes Project's warning of a "likely tornado" comes weeks after a powerful derecho caused widespread damage on May 21.
"I can understand the people of eastern Ontario being a little threatened. You've had tornadoes back there in September 2018, some of the most powerful tornadoes in eastern Canada in years, and then you had one on June 2 the following year, less than nine months and you sort of had back-to-back tornado events," Phillips said.
"Then of course you had the big derecho that came through Ontario on May 21, so I think you maybe feel your snake bite and I think anytime severe weather comes up there's some nervousness."
The first tornado of the year in Ontario was spotted near Casselman last month. The Northern Tornadoes Project said an EFO landspout tornado formed on May 15.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
BREAKING | House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons has agreed unanimously to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
WATCH LIVE | Tornado watch remains in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for parts of eastern Ontario, but a tornado watch remain in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau.
Host cities for FIFA 2026 World Cup to be announced today; three Canadian cities on shortlist
The host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be announced this afternoon, with three Canadian cities on the shortlist.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 10 more COVID-19-related deaths, now includes reinfection cases in weekly report
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, and an increase in new cases in the province's weekly update.
-
Second man charged, third arrested in connection with fatal Moncton shooting in April: N.B. RCMP
A second man has been charged, and a third man has been arrested, in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moncton, N.B., man, in April.
-
American conservationist promoting diversity through shark sciences
As the ocean warms during the summer months, whales, sharks, turtles and other marine life are coming north to Maritime waters.
Toronto
-
WEATHER ALERTS
WEATHER ALERTS | Parts of southern Ontario hit with ping pong ball-sized hail as severe storms move through
Parts of the southern Ontario saw ping pong ball-sized hail while under a severe thunderstorm watch, while other areas in Ontario are under tornado watches or warnings.
-
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
Severe thunderstorms hit southern Quebec, with tornado watch underway
Montreal is being pelted with a severe thunderstorm as a system moves across southern Quebec that could even bring tornadoes to some areas.
-
A pain for parents: some children’s medicine in short supply after spring COVID run
Canadian parents seeking to soothe a young child’s headache or lower a fever might have trouble finding their usual brand-name bottle of liquid ibuprofen or acetaminophen on pharmacy shelves.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury bar taking steps to increase safety after report of spiked drink
A downtown Sudbury bar says it is taking steps to increase the safety of its patrons after a woman said her drink was spiked on the weekend.
-
More charges against Hamilton man, woman in Hwy. 11 crash
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton, already facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
London
-
Van ends up on its roof in collision that sends two to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital after a collision in St. Thomas that also resulted in a van resting on its roof.
-
Cold front breaks the heat in southern Ontario
A late-spring heat warning in southern Ontario saw temperatures climb into the low-30s Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Woman and her dog pepper sprayed
London police are investigating after a woman and dog were sprayed with pepper spray Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
-
City parks paving request for Winnipeg art supply store
A local art supply store no longer has to worry about a parking lot dispute with the city.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Kitchener
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle in south Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Calgary driver clocked at 135 km/h in construction zone during poor conditions
A driver has been charged after speeding through a construction zone on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary.
-
Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
Flood concerns and downed trees: Calgary cleans up after storms
The City of Calgary is providing an update on its ongoing response to river flood concerns and wind gusts that toppled large trees earlier this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting
Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.
-
Saskatoon family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Saskatoon man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Edmonton
-
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
-
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking, assaulting 12-year-old girl
A Canada-wide warrant was announced Thursday for a man facing 11 criminal charges, including sex trafficking a 12-year-old girl.
-
Dang requests to rejoin NDP after RCMP review into COVID-19 vaccination record hack
An Edmonton MLA will not face criminal charges after an RCMP investigation into how he used the premier's birth date last year in an attempt to show gaps in the COVID-19 vaccination record website.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Infant, 2 adults killed in 2nd fatal crash in a row on B.C. highway
Three people died in a crash north of Kamloops a short time after the highway reopened following another deadly collision.
-
No injuries after East Vancouver school locked down over reports of weapon
Reports of someone carrying a weapon inside an East Vancouver high school put students on edge Thursday morning, but authorities have confirmed no one was injured during the incident.
-
Peanut allergy treatment safest, more effective among infants: B.C. research
Research out of the University of British Columbia is giving more insight into a treatment designed to help young children overcome peanut allergies.
Regina
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatchewan judge under review after sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint filed against a judge who recently heard a sexual assault trial for a former Regina doctor.
-
17 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.: 165 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of June 5 -11, up seven from the previous update.