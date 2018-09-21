

CTV Ottawa





Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa and the surrounding area.

Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km.h are expected this afternoon and this evening. The winds are conencted to a cold front that will track over the area today.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for the following areas: Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden and Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Bancroft, Hastings Highlands and Denbigh.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.