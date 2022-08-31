Tornado warning over after storm sweeps across eastern Ontario

A tornado warning has ended after a storm swept across eastern Ontario.

A tornado warning was briefly in effect for Ottawa South, Richmond and Metcalfe and for the Merrickville-Wolford and Kemptville areas, but the the warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning before being ended as well.

Environment Canada says the storm was capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. CTV Ottawa viewers reported hail in the Eganville area earlier.

Hydro Ottawa reported 3,500 customers without power, largely in Bells Corners and Riverside South. The estimated restoration time was listed as midnight.

RAIN COMES AS RAINY AUGUST ENDS

Ottawa has received 183.4 mm of rain so far this month. According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, it's the third wettest August in Ottawa since records began. The record is 204.2 mm, set back in August 1893.

The forecast calls for 10 to 15 mm of rain. Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy to start the day, with skies clearing in the afternoon. High 20 C.

The outlook for Friday is sunny and a high of 27 C, while Saturday will be sunny with a high of 29 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.