Tornado warning issued in Gatineau as major thunderstorm moves across region

A tornado warning has been issued in Gatineau, Que. as a severe thunderstorm moves across the region.

Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Buckingham, moving north at 30 km/h. Area affected include Masson-Angers, Buckingham and Silver Creek.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," Environment Canada says.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Ottawa is under a severe thunderstorm warning but not a tornado warning.

An intense thunderstorm that moved across Ottawa Monday afternoon brought strong rain and some reports of hail and localized flooding.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city Monday, and it was later upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning as heavy rain and loud thunder battered downtown. The thunder briefly interrupted police chief Eric Stubbs while he was answering questions in a media availability ahead of Monday's police services board meeting.

Some residents reported seeing hail in parts of the city, while others said streets were flooded.

According to Environment Canada's weather radar, a very powerful band of showers developed south of the city around 2 p.m. and began moving north toward Quebec.

Hydro Ottawa attributed a power outage affecting more than 2,000 residents in Alta Vista to a lightning strike. The utility estimates power could be restored by 6 p.m.

Environment Canada says a cluster of severe thunderstorms is located near Ottawa, moving north at 25 km/h, which could include strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel-sized hail and heavy downpours.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury," the warning says. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

This comes as Ottawa also deals with poor air quality due to wildfire smoke from Quebec. The Air Quality Health Index was at a 10 at 7 a.m. Monday, dropping to 6, or a "moderate risk" by 3 p.m. The air is expected to clear Monday night into Tuesday.