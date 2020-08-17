OTTAWA -- A tornado warning is in effect for Ottawa.

This comes as storm watches and warnings have been issued in parts of eastern Ontario.

"At 6:11 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, toonie to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said. "This severe thunderstorm is located near Lac Deschenes, moving east at 30 km/h."

Environment Canada says locations affected include: Carp, Kanata, Aylmer, Dunrobin, Malwood, Mud Pond, South March, Hazeldean, Shirleys Bay, Lac Deschenes and southern sections of the City of Ottawa.

SEE MORE: Public Weather Alerts for Ontario South | Environment Canada

Hazards from the storm include toonie-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, in addition to a possible tornado.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," Environment Canada says.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Meteorologists were briefly tracking a potential tornado saying that radar suggested there was a tornado just 8 km east of Cobden at around 4 p.m. A tornado warning was issued for the Pembroke, Petawawa and Cobden areas, but it was later downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

If you see storm damage, please email ottawanews@ctv.ca if it is safe to do so.

Storm photos and videos can be sent to ottawaphotos@ctv.ca if it is safe to do so.

The storm warning for the Ottawa Valley has ended, but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for that area and other parts of eastern Ontario, including Arnprior, Perth, Lanark County, Smiths Falls, and Prescott and Russel.

Gatineau is under a severe thunderstorm warning.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it develops.