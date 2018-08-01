

CTV Ottawa





A tornado warning has ended for the Ottawa area. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain are possible. The severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 50 km/h. Communities in the storm's path includes Ottawa, Hull, Aylmer, Nepean and Vanier.

Environment Canada are advising residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.