An evening thunderstorm rumbling through the Ottawa area sparked some concerns.

Environment Canada issued a Tornado Warning for the Ottawa area just before 6 p.m. as the storm moved into the region. It was lifted about 30 minutes later.

An Environment Canada spokesperson said there were no reports of tornadoes touching down in the Ottawa area.

Only 0.6 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport on Wednesday. Other areas of the city saw more rain as the storm moved through.

