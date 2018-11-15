

CTV Ottawa





A cheque for $55,678 was handed over to the United Way today following a benefit concert for tornado victims at TD Place.

Michael Allen, the President of the United Way, says the money is already being distributed to those affected.

“It is going to basic needs…Grocery cards, people who need their medicines, gas cards for people to get back and forth to work,” Allen said.

On November 10th, thousands of people gathered for the concert featuring The Jim Cuddy Band and a lineup of 12 other Canadian musicians. The event was organized by Music Canada Live and Live Nation.

The presentation happened ahead of a storm response meeting Thursday at City Hall.

Partners involved in storm recovery held a public meet to provide updates on fundraising, investment and relief efforts.

The Red Cross says to date 1.3 million has been handed out to residents.

The Ottawa Food Bank says $798,000 has gone to supporting people affected in terms of food needs.