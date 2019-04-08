

CTV Ottawa





Here are some of the top news stories in Ottawa to start off your Monday morning.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a warning about a second case of measles late Sunday and this case is not connected with the first case announced earlier this month. The second reported case is associated with international travel. For more information see our full report.

Jed Ootoova has been charged with second degree murder after his 54-year-old mother was found dead. It's reported a resident in their Joliet Ave. apartment building heard loud noises early Saturday evening. Ottawa Police have not confirmed how the woman died.

Fire has damaged three townhomes under construction in Orléans. They are located on Lamarche Avenue off Innes Road. No reported injuries

Sixty-year-old Denis Joseph Cadieux died Saturday afternoon while driving his motorcycle on the Hunt Club off-ramp of Highway 416. It appears he entered the ditch around 2 p.m. and hit a culvert. OPP say Cadieux was thrown from the bike.

A 25-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital. His condition has been upgraded from critical fter he was struck by a vehicle at Booth and Albert Street in the Lebreton Flats area.

One man in his 40's was injured after a Friday night stabbing on Eiffel Avenue. He was taken to hospital with non-life threantening injuries. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in west Ottawa.

The Ottawa 67's shut-out the Sudbury Wolves 5-0 in the second game of the OHL eastern conference final. They lead the second round series 2-0. Next two games are in Sudbury on Tuesday and Thursday. If a game five is forced, it takes place in Ottawa on Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

The Senators clean out their lockers on Monday morning after a dissapointing loss, 6-2 to Columbus on Saturday night.