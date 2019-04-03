Top ten terrific tips in two minutes today for a tremendous tomorrow
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 1:22PM EDT
Chiropractic Doctor Sean Murphy put together a list of the top ten terrific tips that you can do in two minutes for a tremendous tomorrow.
- Turn your head. The range of motion most people lose as we age is turning.
- Track your thumb. More advanced exercise than #1 to include eyes.
- Tuck your chin. Stretches upper shoulders and neck.
- Tip your head. Looking up and bird watching is a great exercise.
- Twist your body. Most people only bend.
- Tighten your stomach: Crunch stomach muscles to wake them up.
- Tilt your torso. Side to side by running hand down to knee
- Take a seat. Bend knees like sitting and stand back up.
- Trust your body. Speak as kindly to yourself as you do to your plants.
- Time to drink water. Stay hydrated.